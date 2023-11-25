Kentucky scores 31 in the second half to upset No. 10 Louisville 38-31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Kentucky at Louisville LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 25: Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) carries the football during the first quarter of the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals on November 25, 2023, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kentucky scored 31 points in the second half as Ray Davis broke a 37-yard TD run for the game-winning score in a 38-31 win over No. 10 Louisville.

Davis scored with 1:02 to go after a furious back-and-forth in the final quarter. Kentucky had just seven points at halftime yet took the lead twice in the final nine minutes.

After Davis scored, Louisville's last-ditch drive to tie the game or win with a two-point conversion ended when Jack Plummer was picked off in the end zone.

Kentucky’s first lead of the game came with 8:37 to go when Devin Leary hit Davis for a 20-yard TD. Louisville tied the game with 2:33 to go after each team committed a terrible turnover in the interim but Davis made sure that Kentucky didn’t need to rely on kicker Alex Raynor to kick a game-winning field goal.

Davis finished the game with 14 carries for 76 yards and had four catches for 51 yards with three total touchdowns.