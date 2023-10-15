Kirk Cousins says playing Creed in the locker room was a reason for Vikings win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins listens to a reporter's question after the team's 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

When you get 53 players in an NFL locker room, there's going to be some different music tastes. You can even find a player or two who like Creed.

Of all the things that you expected on an NFL Sunday, a team cranking Creed to get fired up probably didn't make the list. But t's working for the Texas Rangers and their playoff run in Major League Baseball, and it was good enough for the Minnesota Vikings too.

The Vikings were vibing to Scott Stapp before their game against the Chicago Bears, and Kirk Cousins was apparently feeling it. He said center Garrett Bradbury played some Creed and, in Cousins' words, that it might have "made the difference" in the team's 19-13 win.

Which song got the Vikings ready to go beat the Bears?

"They have quite a catalog. Higher, this week," Cousins said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "We didn't want to overstep our bounds. One Higher."

Cousins also added the song was "well received." Because why wouldn't it be?

So this is probably a new thing for the Vikings. They needed to do something to shake things up after their 1-4 start. You probably didn't expect Creed to turn around the Vikings season though.