Lamar Jackson really, really wanted a Ravens fan's Lamar Jackson carpet

Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

If you've ever in a position where you need to get a gift for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it appears you can't go wrong with the likeness of the man himself.

During the Ravens' blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a Ravens staffer approached the former MVP with some curious news. A fan at M&T Bank Stadium had apparently made a carpet, brought it to the game and wanted to give it to Jackson as a gift.

As soon as Jackson looked up and saw his cloth likeness, his answer was clear: "I want that. I want that. Yeah, I want that. I want that. Tell his ass, I want that damn carpet."

The man knows how to appreciate a gift.

Jackson obviously has a lot to appreciate these days. This year's edition of the Ravens is the most talented and (knocks on wood) healthiest Jackson has seen since his MVP season in 2019. At 7-2, they are currently tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC and lead in the NFL in point differential at +115.

The last three weeks have been especially beneficial to that point differential, as the Ravens have defeated two first-place teams, the Seahawks and Detroit Lions, by a combined score of 75-9. They now rank fifth in the NFL yards per play, second in opponents' yards per play, have the third-best DVOA ever through nine games and have allowed nine touchdowns total.

If that success continues, Jackson would very well in line for a second MVP award, but he already has one prize from this season after Sunday.