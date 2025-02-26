LeBron, Bronny James deny allegations made in new lawsuit claiming involvement in Southern California car crash

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2025 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 128-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A new lawsuit claims that both LeBron James and his son, Bronny, crashed into two people on a Los Angeles-area highway in 2022 — which are allegations that the James men have strongly denied.

The lawsuit, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, was filed by April Alamanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen in Los Angeles County Superior Court in October. The two said that LeBron and Bronny crashed into them on a highway near Littlerock, California, in November 2022.

McGillen and Lopez said they sustained undisclosed injuries that require ongoing treatment, and that their vehicle was damaged and depreciated. They are seeking unspecified damages.

Further specifics of the incident or the circumstances that led up to it are not known. Both the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol told ESPN on Tuesday that they have no reports of the alleged crash. Littlerock sits southeast of Palmdale, California — both of which are north of the greater Los Angeles region.

Attorneys representing LeBron and Bronny said in a court filing last week that they “deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all.” They listed 14 defenses to the allegations in the filing.

The alleged incident took place when Bronny was still in high school. He spent one season at USC before the Lakers drafted him with the No. 55 overall pick last summer. Bronny and James are now teammates in what is a historic first for the league. Bronny has averaged 1.4 points and 4.2 minutes in 17 appearances this season.

LeBron has averaged 24.7 points, 8.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season, his 22nd in the league. The Lakers hold a 34-21 record heading into Monday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, which has them in fourth in the Western Conference standings.