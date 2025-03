BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 08: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after he is fouled during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 08, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LeBron James exited Saturday's much-anticipated rivalry clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics with a groin strain.

With only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, the 40-year-old left for the locker room and was soon announced to be ruled out for the rest of the game. He ended his night with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

This story will be updated with more information.