Liberty trump Aces, close gap in race for WNBA's No. 1 playoff seed

Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty makes a 3 pointer against Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center on August 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Las Vegas Aces got off to a hot start on Monday with a 15-7 first quarter lead that prompted the New Liberty to call a timeout. It was downhill from there.

The Liberty closed the first quarter with a 15-3 run to take control of the game en route to a 94-85 win in the final regular-season battle between the WNBA's top two teams. The Liberty threatened to run away with the game while extending their lead to 77-60 early in the fourth quarter. A late Aces run cut the Liberty edge, but Las Vegas never threatened to retake the lead.

With the win, New York closed the gap with the first-place Aces for the WNBA's No. 1 playoff seed to 1.5 games. The owner of the No. 1 seed would hold home-court advantage in a potential WNBA Finals matchup.

Las Vegas has four games remaining in the regular season, while New York has five. A Las Vegas win would have given the Aces a commanding 3.5-game lead with the season winding down. Instead, the two teams remain locked in a battle while the Liberty tied the season series at 2-2 to eliminate a tiebreaker.

Like she has many times this season, Sabrina Ionescu led the way for the Liberty. She scored 12 points during New York's tone-settling first quarter that included a 3-pointer to close the quarter and give the Liberty a 22-10 lead. She finished with 25 points while connecting on 5 of 10 3-point attempts.

