Lionel Messi's game-winner for Inter Miami in his debut got the attention of the sports world

Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after kicking the game winning goal during the second half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Inter Miami and MLS signed Lionel Messi to get the world's attention. Let's just say it's off to a good start.

After entering a League Cup game against Cruz Azul in the second half, Messi delivered a stoppage-time free kick goal to give his squad a 2-1 win, Miami's first win since June 7. The kick was a thing of beauty:

This is what Inter Miami signed up for. A seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, a four-time Champions League winner and maybe the most natural answer for soccer's greatest player making a splash for a league on the rise. Messi's cachet was on display before he even touched the ball, as the likes of LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Serena Williams were all on hand at DRV PNK Stadium to watch soccer history.

As soon as Messi's kick hit net, the online salutes started coming, including from James, and never really stopped. Messi in the U.S. is already looking like a very big deal:

Wow!!! MESSI! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 22, 2023

David Beckham in tears after Messi’s goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PkqMrW6kWP — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 22, 2023

First appearance and a free kick for the dub from the goat?!!! SHEEESHHH

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/HpUlWJ1twM — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) July 22, 2023

So happy I saw this live. What a moment. Documentaries will be made about this one day. Feel sorry for people who don’t get or don’t want to admit just how magical this all is pic.twitter.com/vuyZ1ofuH1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 22, 2023