Lions make Kerby Joseph highest-paid safety in NFL history with 4-year, $86 million extension

Kerby Joseph established himself as one of the NFL's top safeties last season. He is about to be paid like it.

The Detroit Lions safety agreed to a four-year, $86 million contract extension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The #Lions and All-Pro S Kerby Joseph reached agreement on a massive new extension to make him the highest paid safety in NFL history, sources say.



He gets a 4-year, $86M deal — $21.5M per year — in contract done by @AgentLouisBing. A big-time star in Detroit cashes in. pic.twitter.com/NWu9nmKolm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2025

