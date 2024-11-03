Lions S Brian Branch ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit vs. Packers, flips double birds to Lambeau Field on his way out

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions reacts after being ejected from the game during the second quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

After he was flagged, he drew another penalty for flipping double birds to the Lambeau Field crowd on his way out.

The hit took place in the second quarter as Detroit held a 7-3 lead. Packers QB Jordan Love targeted Bo Melton on a downfield pass near the left sideline. Branch had help on the play in deep coverage. Melton dropped the ball, and Branch dove at Melton after the ball hit the ground.

Branch speared Melton in the facemask with the crown of his helmet, immediately drawing a penalty flag for unnecessary roughness.

Melton takes a hard hit to the helmet here. #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/EIs0L7LE5D — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 3, 2024

After reviewing the play, officials disqualified Branch from the game. Branch was perplexed, and he and his teammates argued the decision with officials.

Lions DB Brian Branch has been ejected from the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit. pic.twitter.com/wgX5m9AOGr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2024

After failing to saw officials, Branch then flipped double birds toward the Lambeau Field crowd on his way to the sideline.

Lions safety Brian Branch gives a friendly goodbye to Lambeau Field after being ejected for his helmet to helmet hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton pic.twitter.com/POAu2QG7Hl — Ellie French (@elliefrenchTV) November 3, 2024

This drew another penalty flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. And Branch's day was done. It was a tough turn of events for the Lions in a game with first place in the NFC North at stake.

The 30 yards of penalties moved the ball from the Green Bay 38-yard line to the Detroit 32. And the Lions lost a key starting defender with Branch's ejection.

The Packers couldn't capitalize on the penalties. The drive ended with a missed 46-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus.