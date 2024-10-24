Lonzo Ball officially returns to Bulls after 1,013 days of knee injuries

SPORTS-BKN-BULLS-BALL-TB Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball heads to the bench in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on Oct. 18, 2024, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Lonzo Ball is officially back.

After two-and-a-half seasons missed due to a litany of knee issues, the Chicago Bulls guard returned to the court in Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was his first game in 1,013 days.

He scored his first basket late in the first quarter, drilling a game-tying, catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.

Ball's previous last game was on Jan. 14, 2022. His injury was initially described by the Bulls as a bone bruise, before being revealed as a meniscus tear that required surgery. It only got worse from there, as Ball didn't progress quickly enough to return that season. The injury progressed into the next season after he underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure, which wound up being season-ending, and he underwent a cartilage and meniscus transplant in March 2023.

Basically, everything that's supposed to separate Ball's two biggest bones in his left knee had to be replaced. It was no wonder that he couldn't return for the 2023-24 season. Ball was finally cleared for five-on-five work this summer and was able to play in preseason.

As for what the Bulls can expect from Ball, it's hard to tell. He was a lengthy point guard with strong defense and finally making progress with his 3-point shot at the time of his injury, but three knee surgeries and two years of inactivity leaves very little certain. He could be as good as he was before his injuries. He could no longer be a solid rotation player.

Whatever happens, though, Wednesday was an achievement in itself.