Luton captain Tom Lockyer discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest; abandoned match vs. Bournemouth to be replayed

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town - Premier League

Days after collapsing on the field for the second time in seven months, Tom Lockyer, captain of Luton Town of the English Premier League, has been released from the hospital and will begin a period of rehab at his home.

Lockyer collapsed in the 59th minute of Luton Town's match against Bournemouth on Saturday, which was eventually abandoned with score tied 1-1. The 29-year-old was carried off on a stretcher after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Luton Town released a statement on Thursday stating that Lockyer had a procedure to be fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device to help prevent another incident.

The clinical advice Tom and the Club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants.

We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May.

Tom, his family and the Club would like to thank everyone in the football family who have sent messages of concern and love. The level of support has been overwhelming.

We're so proud to have Locks as our captain and his leadership will continue from the sidelines where his courage will inspire his team-mates, colleagues, and supporters, starting on Saturday.

An emotional Rob Edwards applauds the fans at Vitality Stadium after Luton Town's match against Bournemouth was abandoned due to a medical incident involving Tom Lockyer. #BOULUT pic.twitter.com/U9zUOTjeFh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 16, 2023

During May's Championship playoff final, Lockyer suffered an atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. After surgery to fix the issue and after being cleared by doctors, he returned to play for Luton Town, which had secured promotion to the Premier League.

The Premier League announced on Wednesday that the abandoned match will be replayed in full on a date later this season agreed upon by both teams.

Luton Town currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League through 16 games.