The Cleveland Cavaliers' most recent dominant run is officially over, thanks to a 108-103 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon. The Cavs were on a 16-game run, which marked the best win streak in franchise history.

It was also the second impressive streak the Cavaliers had gone on this season, as they started the 2024-25 campaign by winning 15 straight. The Celtics ultimately put an end to that run on Nov. 19 in a three-point Boston win.

This breaking news story will be updated.