Manchester City finally breaks through in Champions League, beats Inter Milan to win first title

Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

It took 68 years and 68 minutes. But finally, after decades of anonymity and years of heartbreak, on a stage that once seemed unimaginable and more recently elusive, Manchester City conquered Europe.

City won its first Champions League, and its first continental crown of any kind, with a 1-0 triumph over Inter Milan on Saturday. It labored, agonizingly, for much of the game, just as it had labored, agonizingly, for much of the 20th century. But with midnight near in Istanbul, Rodri stepped up to a loose ball at the top of the penalty area, and he, his team, his controversial club, and the entire blue half of Manchester all broke through.

RODRI WITH THE BIG BREAKTHROUGH IN THE #UCLFINAL. pic.twitter.com/sQBFFDg9VK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 10, 2023

After 45 minutes, this potentially lopsided game was 0-0 and advantage Inter. It had not been a tactical battle; it had been a tactical bloodbath. Pep Guardiola had been out-coached yet again in the spotlight. Inter had shut down all attacking avenues, and neutralized the City machine.

But after years of cruel luck and meltdowns in the Champions League, City flipped the script after halftime. This super team, fueled by super Abu Dhabi money, pounced on its moment.

It then survived some late scares, and one glorious Romelu Lukaku chance for Inter, to win its first European title.