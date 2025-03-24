March Madness 2025: Did Maryland's Derik Queen take three steps before his buzzer-beater vs. Colorado State?

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: Derik Queen #25 of the Maryland Terrapins drives to the basket and makes a shot against Ethan Morton #25 of the Colorado State Rams to win the game 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 23, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Did Maryland’s Derik Queen commit a traveling violation on his buzzer-beating basket against Colorado State?

Queen hit a bank shot to give the No. 4 Terrapins a 72-71 win over No. 12 Rams in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. But he took three steps after picking up his dribble before releasing the shot.

The traveling might not have been obvious to everyone in real time — and a reason why it wasn’t called on the floor. But it’s clear in slow motion that Queen took three steps following his last dribble. Take a look.

MARYLAND MADNESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



TERPS WIN IT! pic.twitter.com/NO0UozXVyj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2025

Here's the slow-motion replay from a different angle.

If you’re looking for the official NCAA definition of traveling, it’s a bit complicated. But players do not get a “gather step” in college like they do in the NBA as they pick up their dribble. Queen picks up his dribble behind the free throw line as he takes a step with his right foot. He then takes a step with his left foot and another step with his right — a third step — before releasing the shot outside the low block on the left side of the lane.

In the interest of checking in and making sure with those who know best, I just spoke to a veteran official and they said without wiggle room for interpretation: Derik Queen absolutely traveled on this shot.



Maryland advances, nonetheless. https://t.co/EZkR2nxsYu — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 24, 2025

Had the travel been called, Colorado State would have won the game 71-70 barring a miracle comeback from the Terrapins after the Rams got possession.

It's a rough way for Colorado State to lose, regardless of whether or not Queen's travel should have been called. And if you're a sports fan who believes that officials should be lenient in pivotal moments, you got your wish on Sunday night. The Terrapins will play No. 1 Florida in the Sweet 16 as they advance past the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.