March Madness men's perfect bracket tracker: Only 8 perfect brackets remain after Purdue's win over McNeese on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - MARCH 22: The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate at a timeout during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 22, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The second round of the men's NCAA tournament is underway, and the last few remaining perfect brackets are trying to hang in there.

Only 11 entries in Yahoo Sports' Men's Bracket Mayhem made it through the first round unscathed, meaning they picked 32 of 32 games correctly. That's even with fewer upsets than normal over the first two days of the tournament, too. Then after the first game on Saturday, that number was brought down to just eight.

Saturday's slate of games to open the second round went about as expected, with No. 5 Purdue rolling past No. 12 McNeese to reach the Sweet 16 . That eliminated three more perfect entries, and got us down to single digits for the first time.

The biggest upsets on Thursday — No. 12 McNeese beating No. 5 Clemson and No. 11 Drake knocking off No. 6 Missouri — eliminated a big chunk of brackets early. Then on Friday, No. 12 Colorado State beating No. 5 Memphis was the biggest upset of the day, though that only dwindled the number of perfect brackets down from 0.1% to 0%.

Duke is still the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship. About 31% of users picked the Blue Devils to win it all. Florida came in second with about 21% support, followed by Auburna and Houston. St. John’s was the most popular non-No. 1 seed to win the national championship among Yahoo users. About 4.7% went with Rick Pitino and the Johnnies.