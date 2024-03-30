March Madness: Tennessee rides 18-0 run, late stand past Creighton into Elite 8 showdown vs. Purdue

Creighton v Tennessee DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 29: Zakai Zeigler #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Tennessee blew a close game open only to find itself in a battle in the final moments of its Sweet 16 matchup with Creighton on Friday.

But the Vols' defense held strong late to secure a 82-75 win to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Bluejays and Vols were locked in a back-and-forth contest early that Creighton led, 35-34 at halftime. Then Tennessee's defense took over. The Vols reeled off an 18-0 run to turn a 39-37 deficit into a 55-39 lead early in the second half.

Tennessee looked very much in control after its second-half outburst. Creighton missed six straight shots in the run and turned the ball over twice after not turning it over for the final 15:05 of the first half. The BlueJays has no answer for an aggressive Vols defense that ranks third in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency.

Then a defensive shift of their own got the Bluejays back in the game. Creighton switched to a zone defense that befuddled the Tennessee offense as the Bluejays cut their deficit to three points. A Steven Ashworth 3-pointer cut Tennessee's once 16-point lead to 65-62 with 4:44 remaining. But that was as close as Creighton would get.

Tennessee closed the game on a 17-13 run to secure the win and set the second-seed Vols up with a showdown against No. 1 seed Purdue in the Midwest regional final.