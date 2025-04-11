Masters 2025: Projecting the cut line at Augusta National in Friday's second round

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after making a putt on the 13th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We’re approaching the midway point at the Masters, and golfers in the field at Augusta National are fighting to make it into the weekend.

The top 50 golfers and ties will make the cut after Friday’s round to stay in the running for the green jacket. As of Friday morning, when the second round was just getting started, the cut line was projected to be at 2-over.

That meant that big names like Max Homa, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm were on the outside looking in to start their rounds on Friday. Only one amateur, Hiroshi Tai, finished inside the cut line after the opening round. The other four — including Jose Luis Ballester, who made a pit stop and peed near a creek in Amen Corner on Thursday — were outside. The low amateur, so long as he makes the weekend, will win the Silver Cup.

Justin Rose fired a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take an early three-shot lead at the Masters. It marked his fifth time leading after the opening round of the tournament in history, though he's never won a green jacket. Scottie Scheffler, who posted a simple bogey-free 68 , is tied for second at 4-under. Ludvig Åberg and Corey Conners joined him in second, too.

The Masters projected cutline

The top 50 and ties after the second round will make it into the weekend at Augusta National. This will be updated throughout the afternoon on Friday as the cut line shakes out.

Last updated: 9:30 a.m. ET

Current projected cut: +2

Just inside the cut line

Bernhard Langer (+2)Will Zalatoris (+2)J.T. Poston (+2)Ben An (+2)Keegan Bradley (+2)Patrick Cantlay (+2)Brooks Koepka (+2)Charl Schwartzel (+2)J.J. Spaun (+2)

Just outside the cut line

Cam Davis (+3)Rafael Campos (+3)Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)Max Homa (+3)Dustin Johnson (+3)Jhonattan Vegas (+3)Mike Weir (+3)Chris Kirk (+3)Danny Willett (+3)Robert MacIntyre (+3)Phil Mickelson (+3)Tony Finau (+3)Jon Rahm (+3)

Other notable names outside the cut line

Jose Luis Ballester (a) (+4)Wyndham Clark (+4)Billy Horschel (+5)Russell Henley (+7)