Mavericks reportedly trade Tim Hardaway Jr., 3 second-round picks to Pistons for Quentin Grimes

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 12: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Dallas Mavericks brings the ball up the court during the first half at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchance for Quentin Grimes, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hardway Jr., 32, had been with the Mavericks for the past six seasons after coming over from the New York Knicks as part of the January 2019 Kristaps Porziņģis trade. He's under contract through next season and due $16.2 millon. During the regular season he averaged 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Grimes, 24, spent part of his first three NBA seasons with the Knicks before he was dealt to Detroit in February. Injuries limited him to only six games with the Pistons following the trade. He is owed $4.3 million as he enters the final season of his rookie contract.

Cap clearing move for Mavericks

While the Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks, the Mavericks clear salary cap space in order to set up their next move.

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, that next move will see the Mavericks offer Derrick Jones Jr. a "significant part" of the $12.9 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception. Dallas GM Nico Harrison said last week that re-signing the 27-year-old forward was top of his offseason to-do list.

"I don't know how we're going to do it, but he's a priority... He's priority one, 1A and 1B," Harrison said. "I think he fits in with our team. He loves it here and we have to figure out obviously the dynamics to get him to stay. But that's a priority and we'll do what we have to do to get it done."

Jones is the only player in the Mavericks' rotation who is not signed for the 2024-25 NBA season.