Max Fried, Braves' bullpen come one out shy of combined no-hitter vs. Mets

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Max Fried and two Atlanta Braves relievers came within one out of no-hitting the New York Mets during a 4-1 win on Saturday.

After Fried went seven innings, Joe Jiménez shut the Mets down in the eighth and closer Raisel Iglesias came in for the ninth to attempt to make history. He struck out Francisco Lindor and then got Pete Alonso to ground out to shortstop to put them one out away.

But on the first pitch to J.D. Martinez, the Mets' designated hitter homered to right-center field to break up the no-hitter.

J.D. Martinez homers to break up the Braves combined no-hit bid with 2 outs in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/nZmXXLDwvh — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2024

Martinez nearly broke up the no-no in the bottom of the seventh inning against Fried, but center fielder Michael Harris II ran it down on the warning track.

An incredible catch from Michael Harris II to preserve the @Braves no-hit bid! pic.twitter.com/FSLeT4j712 — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2024

Harris II also chipped in offensively, going 3-for-3 with 1 run and 1 RBI after entering the game on an 0-for-29 skid.

Had the Braves pulled it off, it would have been the franchise's 15th no-hitter and first since Kent Merker's on April 8, 1994. It also would have ended MLB's fourth-longest no-hitter drought.

The Braves falling short means that Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco still owns the only no-hitter this season, which he accomplished on April 1 during a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.