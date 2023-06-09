Mets 1B Pete Alonso reportedly likely to land on IL after being hit in wrist by pitch

Pete Alonzo New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Atlanta. Alonzo left the game and went into the clubhouse for treatment. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The plight of the New York Mets' 2023 season continued this week with first baseman Pete Alonso reportedly likely to land on the injury list with a wrist ailment, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Alonso left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves after being hit by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning. He returned to the dugout a few innings later with a bandage and reportedly was diagnosed with a contusion after initial X-rays came back negative.

Alonso also had a CT scan Thursday morning in Atlanta before he returned to New York that day to undergo more testing, Mets manager Buck Showalter confirmed. Showalter added that he was hopeful Alonso would return for Friday's game on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates, though now we know that probably won't happen.

Here's a look at the shot Alonso took:

Pete Alonso has left tonight's game vs. the Braves after being hit by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/P9S8Hrexfr — SNY (@SNYtv) June 7, 2023

Alonso later said Morton visited the Mets' first baseman to apologize for the pitch.

"Obviously he didn't mean to [hit me]," Alonso said. "For people speculating or this or that, I just wanted to clear that a) Chuckie's a good guy and b) the situation didn't call for it either. ... There's nothing to it. I just happened to get hit with an up-and-in fastball."

Alonso is perhaps referencing a moment when he shouted "Throw it again! Please, throw it again!" at Braves pitcher Bryce Elder on Tuesday after Alonso hit his 22nd home run of the season.

"Throw it again, please, throw it again!"

Pete Alonso with some trash talk for Bryce Elder after the Braves pitcher gave up a pair of 2-run home runs in the top of the third, one of them by Alonso. pic.twitter.com/8xAYGPIDoO — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) June 7, 2023

Before his injury, Alonso was batting .231/.326/.546 with a National League-leading 49 RBIs and an MLB-leading 22 home runs. Alonso tallied two home runs and three RBIs in his past eight at-bats.

The Mets lost all three games to the Braves this week and have lost six consecutive games since Jun 2. New York sits third in the NL East with a 30-32 record.

Mets' bad 2023 injury luck

Alonso isn't the only Mets star to land on the injured list this season.

Pitcher Edwin Díaz tore his ACL this spring in the World Baseball Classic and is expected to miss most, if not all of, the 2023 season. The Mets shut down pitcher Jose Quintana for three months after he suffered a rib injury in spring training. Ace Justin Verlander opened the season on the IL with a shoulder strain. Catcher Omar Narváez landed on the 60-day IL with a left calf strain.

New York also lost pitcher Carlos Carrasco for some time in April with a bone spur in his right elbow, reliever Brooks Raley with left elbow inflammation and ace Max Scherzer missed a start in May because of neck spasms (on top of a 10-game suspension).

Alonso's absence could complicate the Mets' already disappointing season now that the team lost its best batter for some time.