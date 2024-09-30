Mets-Braves to play for postseason spots, American League Wild Card series preview | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Going into the final weekend of the regular MLB season, the NL Wild Card picture was the last piece of the postseason puzzle to be put into place. However, due to the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ rainouts last week, it will take a doubleheader on Monday to determine who will be playing October baseball.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the eventful two games that will award two postseason spots and what scenario the Arizona Diamondbacks need in order to get their ticket punched to the dance as they sit and wait on Monday. The guys talk about the interesting starting pitching strategies that both the Mets and Braves will deploy in game one and why we’ll more than likely be robbed of champagne shower celebrations due to the nature of scheduling.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan preview the American League Wild Card series that will see the Detroit Tigers taking on the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals going up against the Baltimore Orioles. In addition to making their picks for who will move onto the ALDS, the guys speak about the narratives heading into each matchup and which teams have advantages over their opponent via roster comparison.

(1:44) - Monday’s doubleheader madness

(19:49) - Turbo-mode recap of game 162

(22:31) - Astros-Tigers preview

(28:15) - Tigers pitching vs. Astros offense

(47:16) - Orioles-Royals preview

(50:15) - Who has the advantage in the series?

