Mets land ex-Yankees closer Clay Holmes on 3-year, $38 million deal, reportedly plan to convert him to starter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A New York Yankees star has landed the payday of his career by joining the New York Mets. We are not talking about Juan Soto.

Former Yankees star Clay Holmes has agreed to a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The most interesting part about the deal: the Mets reportedly plan to convert Holmes to a starting pitcher.

