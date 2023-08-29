Miami Heat issues statement against racism in wake of Jacksonville shooting

Residents of the Jacksonville community attend a prayer vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

The Miami Heat issued a statement condemning racism on Monday in the wake of a shooting in Jacksonville over the weekend, which authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime.

On Saturday, a white gunman named Ryan Palmeter opened fire inside a Dollar General, killing three Black people: Anolt "AJ" Laguerre Jr., 19; Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion, 29; and Angela Michelle Carr, 52.

"Three black victims were murdered at the hands of a racist gunman in Jacksonville over the weekend," the Heat's statement said. "As part of a league in which 73 percent of our players are Black, we are angry and disgusted by the senseless and hate-filled motives of such a violent and horrific act. Fight racism."

The Heat play at Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami. Jacksonville is located around 340 miles away. It’s just south of Georgia’s border with nearly a million residents, and about a third of them are Black. The Dollar General where the shooting occurred is near Edward Waters University, a historically Black school with about 1,000 students.

Palmeter, 21, reportedly lived in the neighboring Clay County with his parents. He went to New Town, a predominately Black community in Jacksonville, to commit the murders.

He was wearing a mask and used a gun covered in swastikas when he attacked the store. Palmeter reportedly wrote and shared "manifestos" about his motivations before he killed himself.

"He knew what he was doing. He was 100% lucid," Sheriff TK Waters told reporters. "Finely put: this shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people."

On Sunday, hundreds of Florida residents gathered in crowds at prayer vigils and church services to mourn the victims. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and "an act of racially motivated violent extremism," the Department of Justice announced.

The Heat will begin preseason play at home against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25.