Miami TE Cam McCormick to return for a ninth season of college football in 2024

Miami tight end Cam McCormick’s college career will have a ninth season.

McCormick said Thursday that his petition for a ninth season of college football had been granted and he would be back with the Hurricanes from 2024. No college football player has ever had nine seasons of eligibility before; McCormick petitioned the ACC in September in the hopes of playing two seasons with the Hurricanes.

"Cam is an amazing young man of service, a great athlete, hard worker, and a natural-born leader," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said in statement announcing McCormick's return. "His return is a testament to his character and the values he brings to our team. We are excited to have him back for the upcoming season."

McCormick spent the first seven seasons of his career at Oregon before transferring to Miami ahead of the 2023 season. After redshirting in 2016 and playing in all of Oregon’s games in 2017, McCormick sustained a season-ending left ankle injury in the first game of the 2018 season. The injury caused him to miss the 2019 season and the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.

McCormick was able to return to the field for the 2021 season but suffered another season-ending injury to his right Achilles two games into the season. He was able to return to the field for 2022 and appeared in all 13 games for the Ducks. He had 10 catches for 66 yards and three scores. In his first season at Miami, McCormick had eight catches for 62 yards.

The three-star prospect from the class of 2016’s eligibility situation is likely one we’ll never see again. McCormick is able to play a ninth season of college football thanks to the injuries that caused him to basically miss four seasons of football along with the extra year of eligibility that athletes received from the NCAA as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To put it into perspective how long McCormick has been in college, he was a member of the same Oregon recruiting class as Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Before transferring to Miami, McCormick earned both an undergraduate and graduate degree at Oregon.