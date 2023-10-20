Michigan suspends analyst at center of alleged sign-stealing scheme

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 27 Big Ten Conference Media Days INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 27: A Michigan Wolverines football helmet during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 27, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan announced Friday that analyst Connor Stalions had been suspended in the wake of an NCAA investigation into Michigan’s alleged sign stealing process.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that Stalions would be suspended with pay until the completion of the investigation. Stalions was identified by multiple Big Ten staff members to Yahoo Sports in a story published Friday.

“We were told to be careful because they had a guy who could pick plays,” a Big Ten coach told Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. “It was too late in the week to change our signals, but another staff did tell us about (Stalions).”