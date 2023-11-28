Mike Elko to coach Texas A&M, Alabama vs. Georgia & can Florida State get past Louisville?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia aims to remain undefeated in pursuit of a third straight national championship. With such a tight CFO race, the guys examine scenarios whether either Alabama or Georgia make it, and also the possibility of a College Football Playoff that doesn’t include the SEC at all

Oregon and Washington will be battling for a spot in the playoff out in the Pac-12. Washington has a win over Oregon already this season, but Oregon has been firing on all cylinders to close out the season and is the favorite in their rematch.

Florida State needs to secure the ACC championship against Louisville this weekend with quarterback Tate Rodemaker at the helm. Florida State has a solid resume, but there are 1-loss teams with better wins, so the Seminoles need to bank on a win and the CFP committee valuing an undefeated ACC champion over who the best team is at the moment.

Mike Gundy and his mullet have an opportunity to end Texas’ CFP hopes this weekend. Texas has already notched an impressive win over Alabama, but their loss to Oklahoma makes this game a must-win for the Longhorns to stay in the hunt.

Duke head coach Mike Elko accepted the Texas A&M head coaching job this week. Elko was received well by the Aggie faithful online as well as in-person. The crew discusses the odd rituals that Texas A&M has and compare it to Mississippi State’s reception of Jeff Lebby at the Starkville airport.

In other news, the college football transfer portal has opened up, so offseason relocation madness is finally beginning. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard jumped in the portal along with Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The crew expects more talented players to enter looking for a new program.

To close out the podcast, the Pop-Tarts Bowl has a new innovative and edible mascot.

1:00 - SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

21:42 - Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs Washington

29:38 - Could you have the CFP without undefeated Florida State?

36:45 - Can Oklahoma State beat Texas in the Big 12 Championship?

43:42 - Mike Elko is the new Texas A&M head coach

53:36 - The transfer portal has opened: madness will ensue

58:10 - Pop-Tarts Bowl has a new twist

