Mike Tirico abruptly steps away from NBC's Kentucky Derby broadcast after feeling 'under the weather'

Track & Field: US Olympic Team Trials Jun 24, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

One of NBC Sports' signature broadcasts was missing one of the network's signature voices at the Kentucky Derby, as Mike Tirico stepped away from the booth on Saturday.

The veteran host was feeling "under the weather" during the festivities at Churchill Downs and was replaced mid-broadcast by Ahmed Fareed, who didn't rule out his counterpart making a return.

"Mike, as you may have heard, feeling a little under the weather right now, so I'm going to step in, take over for a bit. It is not like baseball. If the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game, so rest assured when," Fareed said. "Mike's feeling better, he'll be back right here in this seat."

It's unclear what exactly was ailing Tirico, but morethanafewsocialmediausers noticed him sounding fairly stuffed up while presiding over the opening races of Derby Day, and the decision was apparently made to pull him on at least a temporary basis.

Tirico did sound fairly fine during his appearances on Friday, though, so this issue would be somewhat new rather than something that has been bothering him for multiple days.

Whether or not Tirico returns, the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place at 6:57 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs.

