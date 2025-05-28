Missed 'Captain America: Brave New World' in theaters? You can catch it on streaming now

Red Hulk/President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) in Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2024 MARVEL.

While Thunderbolts has made quite a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year, it wasn't Marvel's first outing at the theater in 2025. Captain America: Brave New World underperformed at the box office, but it might get a chance for redemption now that it has landed on Disney+. Starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the newest hero to pick up Captain America's shield, the movie expands upon the events of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez and Shira Haas round out the cast.

Captain America: Brave New World is one of the MCU's worst-reviewed movies ever, with just a 47% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. But now you have a chance to decide for yourself. Here's what you need to know about streaming Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America: Brave New World streaming date:

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.

Where to watch Captain America: Brave New World:

Captain America: Brave New World cast:

Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson star in Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America: Brave New World box office:

Captain America: Brave New World brought in $200.5 million domestically and $415 million globally, with a $180 million budget.

How does Captain America: Brave New World fit into the MCU?

Captain America: Brave New World builds upon the plot of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which takes place in 2024. The events of Brave New World occur two years after the end of that series, placing the movie in 2026-27.

Updated MCU timeline 2025:

Agents of Shield Season 7 (1931-2019)

Captain America: The First Avenger (1943-45)

One Shot: Agent Carter (1944)

Agent Carter Season 1 (1946)

Agent Carter Season 2 (1947)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2010)

One Shot: The Consultant (2010)

One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer (2010)

Thor (2010)

Avengers (2012)

One Shot: Item 47 (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

One Shot: All Hail the King (2013)

Agents of Shield Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Agents of Shield Season 1, Episodes 8-16 (2014)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Agents of Shield Season 1, Episodes 17-22 (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014)

I Am Groot (2014)

Daredevil Season 1 (2014)

Jessica Jones Season 1 (2015)

Agents of Shield Season 2, Episodes 1-19 (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Agents of Shield Season 2, Episodes 20-22 (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Daredevil Season 2 (2015)

Luke Cage Season 1 (2015)

Agents of Shield Season 3 Episodes 1-10 (2015)

Agents of Shield Season 3, Episodes 11-19 (2016)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Agents of Shield Season 3, Episodes 20-22 (2016)

Agents of Shield Season 4, Episodes 1-8 (2016)

Agents of Shield: Slingshot (2016)

Agents of Shield Season 4, Episodes 9-22 (2016)

Iron Fist Season 1 (2016)

The Defenders (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

The Punisher Season 1 (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016-2017)

Agents of Shield Season 5, Episodes 1-19 (2017)

Black Widow (2017)

Black Panther (2017)

Jessica Jones Season 2 (2017)

Inhumans Season 1 (2017)

Luke Cage Season 2 (2017)

Iron Fist Season 2 (2017)

Daredevil Season 3 (2017)

The Punisher Season 2 (2017)

Jessica Jones Season 3 (2017)

Runaways Season 1 and 2 (2017)

Cloak and Dagger Season 1 and 2 (2017-2018)

Runaways Season 3 (2018)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017-2018)

Agents of Shield Season 5, Episodes 19-22 (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2017-2018)

Agents of Shield Season 6 (2018*)

Avengers: Endgame (2018-2023)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 finale (2019)

WandaVision (2023)

Loki (Sort of 2023, sort of 2012)

Loki Season 2 (sort of 2023)

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (2024)

Deadpool and Wolverine (2024)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2024)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2024)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2024)

Eternals (2024)

Hawkeye (2024)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2024)

Moon Knight (2025)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2025)

Echo (2025)

She-Hulk (2025)

Ms. Marvel (2025)

The Marvels (2025)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2025)

Werewolf By Night (2025)

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Christmas 2025)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2026)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (2026)

Secret Invasion (2026)

Agatha All Along (2026)

Captain America: Brave New World (2026-27)

Daredevil Born Again: Season 1 (2026-27)

Thunderbolts (2027)