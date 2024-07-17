MLB All-Star uniforms draw ridicule, including from Bryce Harper; Rob Manfred suggests changes will be made

94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 16: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies speaks with Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the start of the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

As the 2024 MLB All-Star Game began, the uniforms were once again a topic of criticism among fans and media. No one appears to be a fan of the generic American and National League uniforms that players and coaches are wearing for the midsummer classic.

Besides the clunky logos on the front of the jerseys, the jerseys and pants being the same color (beige for the AL, black for the NL) resembled pajamas or softball league fits for many fans. That works for white and gray with home and road uniforms, but not so much with other colors.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred even addressed the topic earlier on Tuesday, saying that changes may be made for the 2025 All-Star Game. Although he says he prefers the All-Star jerseys, rather than players wearing the uniforms from their respective teams.

"I'm aware of the sentiment on this issue," Manfred told reporters, via The Athletic's Tyler Kepner. "I think where my head is on it, it's something we're going to have a conversation about coming out of the All-Star Game."

One All-Star who wants MLB to go back to individual team uniforms is Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper. During Monday's workout day, the eight-time All-Star said the generic league uniforms ruin something he enjoyed about the All-Star Game when he was growing up.

"If we could change back to that, I think it would be really cool," Harper told the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

MLB went with the AL and NL uniforms as part of its deal with Nike and Fanatics in 2019, according to Shaikin. In an attempt to attract young and new fans, MLB asked its new partners for suggestions. League uniforms for the All-Star Game was one of them. The league did not consult with players before making the change.

Nike has already drawn intense scrutiny for this season's uniforms, which had different shades between jersey and pants, smaller nameplates and material that players easily sweat through and discolored. The athletic apparel company and MLB will make changes for next season. But for now, uniforms are still an unflattering topic of conversation and that's carried into baseball's midseason showcase.

