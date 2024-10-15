MLB Gold Glove finalists include Bryce Harper, Dansby Swanson, Juan Soto and more

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets - Game 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares for the second inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, MLB announced the 2024 Gold Glove finalists, with a talented slate of players that includes the likes of Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, Yankees right fielder Juan Soto and Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.

The nominations include three finalists at each position, including a utility position, which was first awarded in 2022. The utility finalists are all players who have played multiple positions throughout the season.

The finalists for the nine standard positions were determined by two factors, per the league: A pool of 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches, whose vote counted for 75% of the players' selection, and the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Defensive Index making up the other 25%. For the utility position, Rawlings and SABR collaborated for a separate formula to determine selection.

Your 2024 AL @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award Finalists are here! 🤩



Who will take home the gold? pic.twitter.com/EuUxejcaEu — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2024

Presenting your 2024 NL @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award Finalists 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hi1Wzg5dLE — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2024

In the AL, a first-time Gold Glove winner is guaranteed for catcher, as all three finalists — Freddy Fermin, Cal Raleigh and Jake Rogers — have not won the honor before. Fermin and Raleigh are first-time nominees.

The winners will be unveiled on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 8:30 ET on ESPN.

Here is the full list of Gold Glove finalists:

American League

PITCHER

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

CATCHER

Freddy Fermin, Kansas City Royals

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Jake Rogers, Detroit Tigers

FIRST BASE

Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins

SECOND BASE

Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Nicky Lopez, Chicago White Sox

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

THIRD BASE

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

SHORTSTOP

Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland Guardians

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

LEFT FIELD

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Alex Verdugo, New York Yankees

CENTER FIELD

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Jake Meyers, Houston Astros

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

RIGHT FIELD

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

Juan Soto, New York Yankees

UTILITY

Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins

Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners

National League

PITCHER

Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

Luis Severino, New York Mets

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

CATCHER

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

FIRST BASE

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

SECOND BASE

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies

Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

THIRD BASE

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

SHORTSTOP

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals

LEFT FIELD

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies

CENTER FIELD

Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

Blake Perkins, Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Young, Washington Nationals

RIGHT FIELD

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers

Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks

Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants

UTILITY

Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates