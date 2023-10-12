MLB playoffs 2023: Bryce Harper leads Phillies to NLDS Game 3 win over Braves, 2-1 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a home run during the fifth inning of Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

It was a longball party on Wednesday in Philadelphia, as the Phillies clobbered six home runs — tying the record for most in a game in MLB postseason history — en route to a 10-2 Game 3 demolishing of the Braves and a 2-1 lead in this NLDS.

They'll have a chance to clinch their ticket for an NLCS return at home in Thursday's Game 4.

No. 1 Atlanta Braves at No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2 (Philadelphia leads 2-1)

Game summary:

What initially seemed like a pitchers’ game in the first two innings quickly turned into a home run derby in the bottom of the third. Nick Castellanos got things started with a leadoff homer to tie the game 1-1.

Bryce Harper proceeded to hit a three-run shot that scored Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh and put Philadelphia ahead 4-1. Two batters later, the Phillies knocked Bryce Elder out of the game. Michael Tonkin inherited Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott and was tasked with getting the final out. He instead conceded an RBI double to J.T. Realmuto that made it 6-1.

The next two frames passed largely without incident until Harper launched his second home run of the game into center field in the fifth.

Atlanta responded feebly, with an RBI single from Orlando Arcia that cut Philadelphia’s lead to 7-2 in the sixth. But the Phillies got the run back on a Turner home run to center field in the bottom of the inning and then tacked on two more homers from Castellanos and Marsh in the eighth, making it 10-2 and sending the Phillies faithful into pandemonium.

Key moment:

The Phillies’ six-run third inning both gave the team the lead and all but put things out of reach for the Braves. The key blow was a three-run homer from Harper that plated Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh.

BRYCE HARPER DEMOLISHED! THAT WAS OBVIOUS! pic.twitter.com/ALs38vPB5V — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2023

With that swing, Harper changed the tenor of the ballpark – igniting the crowd to maximum volume – and essentially ended Atlanta starter Bryce Elder’s night, even though manager Brian Snitker left him in for a couple more batters.

Impact player:

The one and only Bryce Harper. A bona fide postseason force, Harper put his stamp on this game early, with the three-run homer in the third that made the game the Phillies’ to lose. He made his presence known again in the fifth, with a towering shot to center field that made it 7-1, and he came close to a third home run with a deep flyout in the bottom of the sixth.

With those two home runs, Harper set the record for homers in NLDS history, with 10 in his career (passing Braves great Chipper Jones) in just 26 games. It was Harper's first career multihomer postseason game. He also now has the third-most home runs in Phillies playoff history, with nine — in just his second postseason with the team.

Bryce Harper now has the MOST career HRs in the NLDS with 10 🤯



(via @Phillies)pic.twitter.com/58RES76TU3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 11, 2023

What’s next?

Game 4 begins at 6:07 p.m. ET Thursday in Philadelphia. The Phillies, who haven't yet announced their starter, are looking to clinch this series and a ticket to the NLCS at home, while the Braves, who will give the ball to Spencer Strider in a must-win situation, are trying to send this NLDS back to Atlanta for a Game 5 on Saturday.