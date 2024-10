We're down to the final 12 teams. It took 162 games and an extra day of baseball, but the playoffs are here, and the bracket is set.

Below are Yahoo Sports' postseason picks from baseball writers Russell Dorsey, Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Jack Baer, Jason Owens and Liz Roscher. How many did they get right? We'll soon find out.

Let the postseason begin.