MLB reschedules decisive Game 5 for Tigers-Guardians ALDS due to inclement weather in Cleveland

MLB: OCT 07 ALDS Tigers at Guardians CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter (30) rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run home run during the ninth inning of the Major League Baseball ALDS Game 2 between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians on October 7, 2024, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians will face off for a deciding Game 5 in the AL Divisional Series. But the pivotal game will be happening a little sooner than expected.

MLB announced Friday that Saturday's game, originally scheduled to start at 8:08 p.m. ET, will now start at 1:08 p.m. ET due to inclement weather expected in Cleveland.

Although Saturday will be sunny in Cleveland, a rainstorm is set to come into the area that night, with a thunderstorm expected shortly after 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The Guardians forced a Game 5 after defeating Detroit in a tight 5-4 win on Thursday. The winner of Saturday's game will face off against the New York Yankees, who clinched a spot in the AL Championship Series after defeating the Kansas City Royals in Game 4.

The amended time may actually be a benefit in terms of viewership: Although the game will air alongside a busy college football slate, it will no longer have to compete with a massive matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon in prime time.

While the final Tigers-Guardians matchup will cement the ALCS, the NL is still to be set after the Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 5 against the San Diego Padres.