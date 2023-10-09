Monday Night Football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game tonight

Jordan Love Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 5 of the season with a can't-miss matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Packers vs. Raiders, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Packers at Raiders game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 9

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders game on?

Monday Night Football this week airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Packers at Raiders on Monday Night Football: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

