Mookie Betts' bat still carries weight as he hammers 2 HRs, including a walk-off to beat Tigers and lift Dodgers to 4-0

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a walk-off home run against the Detroit Tigers in the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A nasty mystery illness left Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts nearly 20 pounds lighter and had many doubting he'd be able to make much of an impact this week for his team.

The Detroit Tigers didn't seem to notice a weaker Betts, who hit two home runs on Friday night, including a walk-off 3-run blast that lifted the Dodgers to an 8-5 victory in 10 innings. The Dodgers are 4-0.

Betts' first homer of the season broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning, as it barely made it over the left field fence at about 396 feet.

Closer Tanner Scott blew the save as the Tigers' Manuel Margot had a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning. A 2-run triple from Dillon Dingler the following inning put the Tigers up 5-3.

The Dodgers' rallied quickly to tie the game on RBI hits from Michael Conforto (double) and Will Smith (single), setting the stage for Betts' heroics.