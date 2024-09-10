MTV VMAs 2024: How to watch, starting time, nominee list and more

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

It's time for the 2024 MTV VMAs! Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees this year with 12 nods. Post Malone, Swift's collaborator on "Fortnite," is up for 11. Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo are also top nominees this year. Right now, Beyoncé (who is up for two awards this year) holds the record for most Video Music Awards ever won (25), but Taylor Swift (who has 23) could potentially surpass her at this year's awards.

Katy Perry will receive the 2024 Video Vanguard award and perform a medley to celebrate. Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Eminem will also perform.

The 2024 VMAs will be held at Long Island’s UBS Arena. The VMAs were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 but were rescheduled for Sept. 11 to not conflict with the presidential debate. To honor 9/11, MTV will be supporting the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11 victims.

Are you ready to tune in to the 2024 MTV VMAs? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch (especially without cable), the full list of nominees, who’s performing and more.

When are the VMAs 2024:

MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

2024 VMAs time:

The VMAs will start at 8 p.m. ET. The awards will not be simulcast on both coasts, so for West Coast viewers, the show will also air at 8 p.m. PT.

The show will run for three hours, expected to end at 11 p.m. on both coasts. The VMAs Pre-Show will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

What channel are the VMAs on?

The MTV VMAs air on — you guessed it — MTV. Don’t have MTV anymore and wondering how to watch the VMAs? The awards will also be simulcast across MTV sister networks BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

The awards ceremony will be available to stream on Paramount+, but only after it airs live, which sort of defeats the point of watching. So if you want to watch live but don't have cable, here's how you can catch the VMAs.

How to watch the 2024 MTV VMAs without cable:

Who is hosting the 2024 VMAs?

Megan Thee Stallion will host the VMAs this year. The “Savage” singer will also perform at the awards.

VMA Performers 2024:

Eminem will open the VMAs with a performance. Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Lenny Kravitz, Halsey, LL Cool J and Benson Boone are also slated to perform. Katy Perry will perform a best hits medley in honor of her Video Vanguard Award.

2024 VMA presenters:

This year's VMA presenters include TikTok star Addison Rae, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Måneskin's Damiano David, Lil Nas X, Halle Bailey, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton and Suki Waterhouse.

Who is nominated at the VMAs this year?

2024 VMA nominees full list:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

BEST POP

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.

Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit

Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.

BEST K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew” – FAE grp

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group

RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

BEST EDITING

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston

Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman