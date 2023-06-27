Mystics center Shakira Austin to miss at least three weeks with hip strain after scary fall

Minnesota Lynx v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics reacts during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Entertainment & Sports Arena on June 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, 22, will miss at least the next three weeks with a left hip strain after taking a tough fall during a 89-88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday.

She sustained a left hip strain and will be reevaluated after three weeks "to better determine her return to play timeline," the team announced Tuesday.

She had to be carried off the court after sustaining the injury early in the fourth quarter. She tipped a pass near midcourt for a steal before taking a tough spill. She remained on the court for a few minutes before teammate Natasha Cloud and a trainer carried her to the locker room.

In 22 minutes, Austin recorded 6 points and 5 rebounds before exiting the game. She is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 13 games this season.

This story will be updated.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!