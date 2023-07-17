NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. dominates rain-delayed New Hampshire race

Martin Truex Jr. was untouchable at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday.

Truex led all but 47 laps of the 301-lap race on the way to his third win of the season. The dominating victory also pushes Truex to first in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings.

Truex looked like he was going to cruise to a win but ended up having to get through three late-race restarts to snag the win. Noah Gragson crashed with 31 laps to go and forced the teams in the top 10 to choose between two and four fresh tires on a pit stop.

The No. 19 went with two tires to keep its track position. With the rest of the top five making the same decision, that turned out to be the right call. Truex restarted third after Gragson’s crash behind Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon after they stayed out. Truex easily passed both immediately after the restart.

He then held the lead over Joey Logano on the final two restarts of the race. Those restarts came for a multi-car crash that included Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell's wreck.