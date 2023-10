Ryan Blaney clinched a spot in the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as he barely beat Kevin Harvick to the finish line ahead of a massive crash at Talladega.

Blaney made his move around Harvick on the backstretch on the final lap and got a push from William Byron as Harvick was on his outside. The wreck happened just before the finish line as Riley Herbst — the driver who was directly behind Harvick — got was part of the crash.