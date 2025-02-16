NBA All-Star 2025: Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama disqualified from Skills Challenge for not taking shots

Chris Paul thought he figured out a way to skirt the rules of the NBA All-Star 2025 Skills Challenge, but he and his San Antonio Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama were disqualified for their shenanigans.

The final stage of the three-part Skills Challenge involves shooting, but to get through the relay with as fast a time as possible, Wembanyama and Paul didn't actually shoot the balls from the rack. Instead, they flung the balls quickly toward the basket, not engaging in any sort of shooting motion.

CP3 and Wemby were DISQUALIFIED after trying to hack the NBA Skills Challenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/lXoyha5IQ4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2025

The other two stages of the Challenge involve dribbling and passing drills. The tiebreaker is a half-court shootout. What did Paul and Wembanyama have in mind for that?

Team Spurs was booed by the fans at the Chase Center and received disapproval from their fellow competitors for trying to circumvent the rules and get through the relay quickly. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was seen giving the Spurs duo a thumbs-down — two thumbs-down, actually — for their attempt to create a loophole.

Paul tried to plead his case and get the disqualification overturned, but with no success. Will his actions end up ruining the All-Star Skills Challenge? If so, perhaps it's time to revisit a H-O-R-S-E competition. Those shots would actually have to go in.