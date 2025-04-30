NBA & Fantasy Basketball Loser Lineup: Orlando Magic offer little beyond Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Franz Wagner #22 and Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic celebrate after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at Kia Center on February 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The 2024-25 NBA season was marred by unfortunate injury luck for the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner missed portions of the season with oblique injuries. The team's most reliable reserve, Mo Wagner, tore his ACL right before Christmas. However, Jalen Suggs' season-ending knee injury was the most impactful because, after January, the Magic were without their best defender and third scoring option on offense.

Magically avoiding the 3-point revolution

Orlando's calling card is its defense. While that's vital for real-life hoops, it's not as helpful for fantasy. The Magic play at the slowest pace in the league and are bottom-three in 3s made and attempted. It's okay to play slow-look at the Boston Celtics. What's not okay is playing slow and not maximizing your possessions. That's the issue with the Magic — once Suggs went down, the team didn't have enough 3-point shooters or consistent playmakers to initiate offense outside Banchero and Wagner. The Magic need to address both areas in the offseason, and that is why there isn't a single player to target in fantasy drafts next season besides those two.

The dynamic duo

With two All-Stars leading the way, I'd have no qualms about drafting Banchero or Wagner for next season. Banchero is a top-20 option in points leagues, and I'd be fine drafting him near the fifth round in 9-cat leagues because you still have to deal with his volatile free-throw shooting and turnovers. Wagner seems to be dealing with a case of the yips on his 3s, and yet he still put up career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, 3s made and FT% in his fourth NBA season. So, target Banchero in points leagues and Wagner in 9-cat since Wagner's efficiency is more sustainable.

Stay tuned as we dissect more playoff exits, one team at a time, and help you dominate your draft board.