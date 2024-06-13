NBA Finals: Mavericks, Celtics honor Hall of Famer Jerry West ahead of Game 3

NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Jerry West is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA honored Hall of Famer Jerry West on Wednesday night ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, just hours after his death.

West, who died in his home earlier on Wednesday, was 86.

The league played a tribute video and then held a moment of silence ahead of the national anthem before Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Mavericks and Celtics honor the life and memory of Jerry West with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/rQXETfAn5Z — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 13, 2024

Both coaches addressed West's death before the game.

"When you talk about the logo, Jerry was a gentleman to everyone," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said, via The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds . "He was the best."

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said one of the “most impactful phone calls” he ever received was from West when he was in college.

"He had a tough way of showing that he loved you, but he was super super competitive and he really, really cared about you."



Joe Mazzulla remembering fellow WVU alum, the great Jerry West ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FLkVEtqvK0 — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2024

"He had a tough way of showing that he loved you, but he was super competitive and he really, really cared about you," Mazzulla said."

Both Charles Barkley and former Warriors general manager Bob Myers honored West on their respective pregame shows on Wednesday afternoon, too.

“Between [Jerry West] and Bill Walton, it's been a rough week for our NBA family. … The world was a better place with Mr. West being in it."



Chuck pays tribute to Jerry West ♥️



(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/tKcbkNjK1l — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 12, 2024

Bob Myers remembers Jerry West: "The best thing I can say... he was a friend. He was my friend. And that's what hurts me the most." 🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/nnE8GqC5gA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 12, 2024

West, who was the inspiration for the NBA's logo , was one of the biggest names in the league for decades. He won nine championships as a player, scout, coach, executive and consultant. He made the NBA Finals nine times as a player, though he fell to Bill Russell's Boston Celtics six times, and he was named the Finals MVP in 1969 despite being on the losing team. West, who spent his entire playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the league's first 25,000-point scorers. He averaged 27 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds throughout his career.

He helped build the “Showtime” Lakers in the 1980s, and he landed both Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant before leaving the franchise in 2000. West also spent time running the Memphis Grizzlies and worked as an executive board member with the both the Golden State Warriors — where he helped oversee two more titles before he left in 2017 — and the Clippers.

West was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice , first as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the gold medal-winning 1960 U.S. Olympics team in 2010. He will be inducted again this fall as a contributor. West was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.