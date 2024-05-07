NBA playoffs: Jalen Brunson scores 44 points, Knicks outlast Pacers in 121–114 win in Game 1

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Indiana Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of Game 1 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

It's become a familiar playoff formula for the New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson scores 40 points (or more) and the Knicks win.

New York's superstar scored 40 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter to lead the Knicks to a 121–117 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series.

Brunson was helped by each of the New York starters scoring in double figures. Donte DiVicenzo scored 25 (shooting 5-for-8 from three-point range), while Josh Hart added 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau rode his starters hard, using only three bench players (who contributed three points) and Indiana capitalized with 44 points from their reserves. Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell sharing ballhandling duties made it difficult for Brunson to get a break on defense.

The Pacers' depth allowed them to maintain a fast pace throughout the game, even after made baskets, and the Knicks tired out trying to keep up. (Though Hart certainly tried.) That was most evident in the second quarter when the Pacers outscored New York, 31–22. And the Knicks only got to 22 due to Isaiah Hartenstein hitting a half-court three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Knicks roared back in the third quarter, eventually taking a 73–68 lead, but again tired out which led to a 10–0 Pacers run and a 87–82 lead going into the fourth.

Game 2 of the Pacers-Knicks series is scheduled for Wednesday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET with the broadcast on TNT.