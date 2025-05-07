NBA playoffs: Tyrese Haliburton says he will 'gladly' take fine after reviving Sam Cassell's big-balls celebration

May 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) defends Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) on a follow through for a game-winning three-point basket in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton can expect a letter from the NBA after perhaps the biggest shot of his life, and he is perfectly fine with that.

The Indiana Pacers guard stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers and the rest of the league on Tuesday with a four-point possession that culminated in a 3-pointer to give the Indiana Pacers the lead. The Pacers now lead 2-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series, which is headed to Indianapolis on Friday.

You will notice in the video above that Haliburton moves off-frame for a few moments, as the Cavaliers collect themselves for one last desperation shot. Subsequent replay showed Haliburton to be enjoying himself, Sam Cassell-style.

Sam Cassell approved pic.twitter.com/WHG4phdGgx — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) May 7, 2025

Few celebrations are as well-known as Cassell's infamous big-balls dance, which itself originates from the movie "Major League II." Of course, the celebration isn't exactly family-friendly, and the NBA has an established history of fining players who use it.

Haliburton's gesture definitely qualifies. When asked about the upcoming fine after the game, he indicated he had been waiting to use it for a long time and was ready for the fine.

Haliburton on his celebration: "I've been waiting for that, man. It was just right in the moment.



"I'll take that fine gladly." — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 7, 2025

Haliburton finished his availability by taking another shot at an NBA players poll in which he was the most common answer for the most overrated player in the league.

As he did after burying the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, Haliburton had two words: "Overrate that."

Tyrese Haliburton signs off: "Overrate that." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 7, 2025

Odds are Haliburton won't rank as high in the poll next year, especially if the Pacers finish off the Cavs for a giant upset for their second trip to the Eastern Conference finals in three years.