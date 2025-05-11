NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves surge past the Warriors to take 2-1 series lead as Draymond Green fouls out

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

In the latest thriller in the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a tight matchup with the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 lead in the series. A series of late mistakes from the Warriors — turnovers, fouls, missed shots — proved costly, with Golden State falling short 102-97 despite 33 points from Jimmy Butler.

After another slower start for Minnesota star Anthony Edwards, the guard came alive in the fourth quarter. The Warriors defensive specialist, Draymond Green, fouled out halfway through the final frame, leaving Edwards free to push the Timberwolves to victory.

Minnesota took an early lead, but a 9-0 run from the Warriors in the first quarter put the teams even at 21-21. The two teams kept things close, with Golden State pulling ahead to a 42-40 lead at halftime.

With Curry sidelined, the Warriors' usual threat from beyond the arc was missing: The team scored its first three-pointer at the start of the third quarter, after going 0-5 in the first half. Golden State finished 10-23 from three, as Butler had a surge of his own in the second half, but for most of the game, the Warriors depended on their dominance in the paint.

Minnesota and Golden State kept it within a few points throughout the third frame, before the Warriors started to pull away, buoyed by an exuberant home crowd. But the Timberwolves made it a tight game once again in the fourth quarter, finally hitting their stride in the final minutes.

Green's absence left Edwards free to run loose: The guard scored 13 points in the fourth quarter alone, including three three-pointers. A couple of late turnovers and missed shots gave Minnesota a chance to seal the deal.

Butler had a stellar game, finishing with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, after scoring 18 in the first half. In a particularly poetic moment, the Warriors forward put Edwards through the spin cycle at a pivotal point in the game. Jonathan Kuminga also played very well, putting up 30 points off the bench for Golden State.

Jimmy with the spin move on Ant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fUVG9pa6Kd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2025

But Edwards had the last laugh, finishing with 36 points and pushing Minnesota to victory.

ANT MAN IS CLUTCH!!



He's got 34 as he tries to lift the Wolves to a 2-1 series lead on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ppfiaJALcW — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2025

After shocking the Timberwolves in Game 1, and then falling in Game 2, the Warriors returned home with a chance to take a series lead. Golden State had a tough task to overcome after losing Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury last week, but Saturday's loss shows that the team has more struggles to come.

The two teams will return to the Chase Center on Monday for Game 4 of the series.