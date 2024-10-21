NBA Predictions 2024-25: Who will be crowned champs? Our experts make their picks

With the 2024-25 NBA season about to tip off, it's time to make predictions! Will there be a new champ this year? Our experts weigh in.

Who will win the East?

Vincent Goodwill: Celtics. It won't come as easy as last year, the primrose path laid perfectly for the hardly challenged Celtics. But trusting the Knicks or 76ers seems too hard a task for the moment, and who knows if the Bucks can muster true consistency beyond tantalizing stretches. The Celtics are motivated enough and certainly complete enough to get through the gauntlet and be ready for June.

Kevin O'Connor: Celtics. They brought everyone back and could be even better this coming season thanks to their still-young core. I expect them to win over 60 games as the deepest, best team in the East once again.

Dan Devine: Celtics. They return the entire rotation from the team that decimated the league last season. They know how to play Joe Mazzulla's style now, and he seems intent on pushing the boundaries of it even further. Despite being champions with contracts exceeding $300 million, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have chips on their shoulders, and with all due respect to Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Paul George, I've yet to find a better top six. I'm not saying Boston's unbeatable. I'm just not picking anyone in the East to beat them.

Ben Rohrbach: Celtics. What did the East do to close the 14-game gap between Boston and the No. 2 seed? The 76ers added Paul George, who is already injured, and the Knicks dealt for Karl-Anthony Towns, who, according to one league source, is not the biggest fan of his coach. Maybe one of them will challenge the Celtics to more than a five-game series this time.

Tom Haberstroh: Celtics. The only question mark is Kristaps Porziņģis, but they should steamroll the East just like they did last season. Even if everything breaks right in Milwaukee, Philly or New York, the Celtics have enough ammo to withstand a push from the lower tier.

Dan Titus: Celtics. Most (serious) Eastern Conference contenders acquired wing depth to match Boston's duo of Tatum and Brown — but it won't matter. The field has too many holes and question marks to take down a team like the Celtics. Remember, the Celtics went 12-2 in the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals last season. They own the East.

Who will win the West?

Rohrbach: Thunder. They are the most complete team in the West. At the very least, the Towns trade will take some time for the Timberwolves to get used to. The Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Mavericks have too many issues on defense. Meanwhile, OKC added two of the NBA's best role players to fill the few holes last season's 57-win team had left.

Haberstroh: Thunder. You can make a case that every contender in the West took a step back this offseason except for the Thunder. OKC added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein while the rest of the roster inched closer to their prime. The Hartenstein injury will sting, but like ripping off a bandaid, it'll only hurt for a little while.

Titus: Mavericks. Last season wasn't a fluke, and having a dynamic duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving leading an improved supporting cast of floor spacers and defenders will help the Mavs get back to the Finals. OKC doesn't have the experience, the Suns aren't reliable and Memphis and Minnesota aren't ready yet.

O'Connor: Thunder. They won 57 games last season and solved both of their problems by adding Caruso and Hartenstein. With Sam Presti sitting on a mountain of assets, they can make any acquisition they need to as well.

Goodwill: Timberwolves. It's too tempting to go with the Thunder, and it's no surprise they are favorites. At this point, it's flipping a coin. Going all-in on Edwards, Chris Finch and even Rudy Gobert seems slightly risky, but they'll round themselves into postseason form even with the increased attention following last year's success. To be honest, one can envision five teams playing in June. It's just in this simulation, betting on the stamina of a 23-year-old seems wise — if one can ever be wise with a 23-year-old.

Devine: Thunder. They stress-tested their core last postseason, found its weaknesses and fortified them with two of the best role players in the NBA. Progress isn't always linear; in this case, though, I think it's going to be exponential.

Who will be the NBA champs?

O'Connor: Celtics. I'll take them over the Thunder in 6. Boston has been through it before, and has the pieces to match up with OKC. If this team is indeed the matchup, though, it probably won't be the last time they face off in the NBA Finals.

Devine: Thunder. Boston vs. Oklahoma City is going to be one hell of a Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme: two teams that play 5-out to drive-and-kick, that can play double-bigs without sacrificing spacing and playmaking, that can downsize without being too small on the perimeter, and that have shooting, passing, driving, cutting, screening and defensive steel at every position. But one of those Spider-Men is a little older and just played a 101-game season; one of them is younger, deeper and maybe just a little hungrier. OKC wins the race for the prize; upward to the vanguard.

Goodwill: Celtics. Matchups, matchups. It feels like Boston's ordained to be here, while the West will be a gauntlet. Getting proper rest through the marathon could be the key, along with home-court advantage. Tatum and Brown, individually motivated, could fuel another title run against whomever is on the other side. Continuity and health are key reasons why there hasn't been a repeat champion since the 2018 Warriors. The C's are healthy enough at the top to sustain, and probably, arrogant enough to do it again and rub it in everyone's faces.

Haberstroh: Thunder. They upgraded their wing defense and beefed up in the middle. I see no holes with this team. I'm worried that the Celtics won't have the stamina to run it back. The Thunder will be ready.

Titus: Celtics. It's chalky, but Boston's another ring away from approaching dynasty conversations. The path through the Western Conference is rough — and to see Boston as the final boss to winning a 'ship is even worse. Boston arguably has the best-constructed roster in the league and is committed to doing whatever it takes to win. Celtics in 6 with Jayson Tatum winning Finals MVP.