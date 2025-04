UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) controls the ball during the first half against Southern California in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

In a Final Four that featured dominant efforts from Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player on Sunday following UConn's 82-59 win over South Carolina in the NCAA championship game.

Fudd finished with 24 points, five rebounds and and three steals as the Huskies overwhelmed the Gamecocks for the program's 12th national championship.