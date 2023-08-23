NCAA suspends Iowa DT Noah Shannon for season over gambling violation; Iowa to appeal

2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Noah Shannon #99 of the Iowa Hawkeyes sits on the sidelines after a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The NCAA has suspended Iowa starting defensive tackle Noah Shannon for the upcoming season for violating the association's rules on gambling.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced the suspension on Wednesday. The university will assist Shannon in appealing the suspension. Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student athletes facing discipline for gambling violations in a scandal also involving Iowa State student athletes.

Iowa acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday that it had received eligibility determinations from the NCAA on those 11 players, but declined to divulge names or details, claiming privacy under the Family Education Right and Privacy Act. Ferentz discussed Shannon's status with media on Wednesday because he provided consent.

Shannon, 23, is a fifth-year senior who's started the last two seasons for the Hawkeyes. He was scheduled to represent Iowa at Big Ten media days in July, but pulled out because of his involvement in the gambling scandal.

"Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege," Noah said via a July statement. "I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances I told Coach Ferentz it would best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don't feel it is right for me to represent the team."

He acknowledged on Aug. 11 at Iowa media day that he broke an NCAA rule.

“They’re taking their time doing their investigation, and I can’t be mad at them for that,” Shannon said, per the Associated Press. “I mean, I broke a rule. I owned up to it.”

The nature of Shannon's gambling is not clear. A number of Iowa and Iowa state student-athletes face criminal charges, including Iowa State starting running back Jirehl Brock and Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson. Some are accused of betting on their teams' games. Shannon does not face criminal charges.

Ferentz pleaded Shannon's eligibility case while speaking with media Wednesday.

"In Noah's case, he has not committed a crime at all," Ferentz said, per the Athletic. "So nothing criminal. I just feel like it's a little bit harsh to me personally, and just I'm hopeful that they'll reconsider his case.

"I know he bet on one of our other sports teams here, and I understand that may be a bad thing. He bet for them, and I'm guessing he got caught up in the emotion."

The names of the other 10 Iowa players facing NCAA discipline have not been revealed.