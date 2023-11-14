Nets' Ben Simmons sidelined indefinitely with nerve impingement in his back

NBA: NOV 03 Nets at Bulls CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 03: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) looks on during the second half of a NBA In-Season Tournament between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on November 3, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has a nerve impingement in his back and is sidelined indefinitely.

Simmons has missed the last three games with a hip contusion. His agent Bernie Lee announced Tuesday afternoon that he's also experienced nerve irritation on the lower left side of his body and will miss more time. The Nets later announced in a statement that an MRI revealed a nerve impingement in the lower left side of his back. He'll miss at least a week.

"Simmons will continue to receive treatment on both his hip and back," the Nets' statement reads. A status update will be provided in one week."

The Nets did not expound further on a timeline.