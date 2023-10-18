Neymar stretchered off field with leg injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifying match with Uruguay

Uruguay v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - OCTOBER 17: Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil at Centenario Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images) (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Brazilian star Neymar was stretchered off the field on Tuesday night after sustaining what appeared to be a serious knee injury in their World Cup qualifying match with Uruguay.

Just before halftime of the match in Montevideo, Neymar was knocked to the ground by Uruguay’s Nicholás de la Cruz. As he fell to the field, Neymar instantly reached for his left leg and knee and was clearly in a lot of pain.

He remained on the ground for quite some time until he was loaded into a cart and taken off the field.

Neymar stretchered off in tears after an injury nearing halftime of Uruguay-Brazil.



This was the play that took Neymar out.



He was later seen hobbling to the locker room helped by someone. pic.twitter.com/iHmSHR4gUb — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) October 18, 2023

Specifics about Neymar’s injury are not yet known. He did walk into the locker room with assistance after being carted off the playing surface, though he didn't return to the match. Neymar was replaced by Richarlison.

Neymar, 31, is currently playing for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. He made his national team debut with Brazil in 2010, and has scored 79 goals in 128 appearances for the country. He most recently helped them to the quarterfinals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, though he missed two matches there due to injury. Neymar missed time last year with various injuries, too, and underwent ankle surgery in March when he was still with Paris Saint-Germain. He’s played in three matches so far this season with Al-Hilal, and has two assists.

Uruguay held a 1-0 lead when Neymar went down on Tuesday night after Darwin Núñez scored just before halftime. Uruguay then pushed that lead to 2-0 in the second half on a de la Cruz goal, which sent them to the two-goal win. Brazil won its first two qualifying matches and then was held to a draw on Thursday by Venezuela. Uruguay entered the night with a 1-1-1 record through three matches.